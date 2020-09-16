Ryan Tubridy urges caution on Christmas family gatherings with 99 days to go 

Today marks 99 days to Christmas, and while 2020 has been a bit of a tough one on all of us for many, many reasons, and external events rage on around the world, the question of how Ireland lives, and moves forward, is foremost in everyone's mind.

Dublin looks set to face something of a localised lockdown of its own, which this morning led RTÉ Radio One host Ryan Tubridy to other, increasingly-urgent matters toward the end of the year.

"At the back of a lot of people's minds, as we head toward our first Christmas in a pandemic, as crazy as it sounds, we are going to have a stripped-down Christmas."

Dismissing the inevitable rolling of eyes that the mere thought might invoke, Tubridy sought to address the idea of what constitutes 'normal' now through the filter of how the holidays might play out amid prevailing circumstances, including questions of what family gatherings might look like.

"There's going to be difficult decisions. You're coming, you're coming, you can't come: families are going to have to have these conversations. And I'm going to say it: have them now, so there's no pain heading into it.

"Let's aim for a stripped-down Christmas. Probably nothing wrong with it, ultimately."

A little under three months is a bit far away to be making detailed family plans as the Covid-19 goalposts continue to shift, by Tubridy's own admission. But the Late Late Show host, himself something of a national Christmas symbol by way of his annual Toy Show duties, proffered an alternative arrangement.

"What I'd suggest is a series of boutique gatherings, on the weekends before Christmas, the Saturdays and Sundays before. That doesn't mean you have to get the turkeys in, just some chickens.

"Have a small roast, have half a box of crackers, have a few selection boxes, and get a tree in early, maybe for the Toy Show, and invite people 'round.

"Say, 'you're coming that day, you're coming that Sunday', and on Christmas Day, it's just the core."

Warning against lackadaisical attitudes in terms of bringing everyone together for the one day over the Christmas season as per usual, Tubridy was forthright, saving criticism for the coalition Government's handling of matters, and touching on disinformation and conspiracy theory in the process.

"Don't. The virus doesn't understand crackers, and gift-giving, and Christmas trees. The virus isn't your friend. And it's not the Government, in shambles, half a test here, and a bit of a cabinet over there."

"It's not the enemy. Let's not lose sight of the enemy. The enemy is the bloody virus, lads."

To hammer home the point of staggered and small Christmas gatherings, Tubridy went on to paint a picture of a cosy, intimate Christmas morning among immediate family.

"Boutique Christmases, that's where we should be going. And by Christmas, you're going to have this beautiful Christmas Day, that's going to be low-key, intimate, and, dare I say it, more enjoyable."

Public response over Tubridy's text line was mixed, with one listener suggesting a segment on the Late Late Show about the proper wearing of masks in the first place, while others related stories of conversations and careful Christmas planning.

"Christmas has changed," concluded Tubridy. "It's changed, and school has changed, for the kids, and the kids! How wonderful have they been? No complaints about masks or teachers, everyone's been amazing."

"Take your example from the children."