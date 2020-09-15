Kendall Jenner reveals she is a ‘stoner’

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has revealed she is a “stoner”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she smokes cannabis, which is legal in the state of California.

Speaking on an episode of Kate Hudson’s podcast, Jenner, 24, said: “I am a stoner.

“No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

Kendall Jenner has revealed she smokes cannabis (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Jenner is not the first member of her family to admit to taking drugs. Her older sister Kim Kardashian West previously revealed she had taken ecstasy when marrying music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

They divorced in 2004. She also said she was high on the drug when she made her sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J.

She made the admissions during a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which will come to an end next year after 20 seasons.

Announcing the news, mother-of-four Kardashian West, 39, said the family made the decision with “heavy hearts”.

She said: “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”