EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt separated from wife last year

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt separated from wife last year

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 21:23 PM
Tom Horton, PA

Adam Woodyatt separated from his wife last year, a spokesman for the EastEnders star has said.

The actor, who plays Ian Beale, reportedly married dancer Beverley Sharp in 1998 and they have two children together.

The pair separated in August 2019.

A spokesman for the actor asked that Woodyatt and his family’s privacy is respected.

It has previously been reported that the actor is taking a break from EastEnders.

The 52-year-old was one of the original characters in the soap when it launched 35 years ago.

A statement from a spokesman for Woodyatt said: “Beverley and Adam separated in August 2019 and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”

EastEnders is off air until September 7 after filming of the BBC soap was paused due to coronavirus.

Production of the soap resumed in June.

More in this section

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Sacha Baron Cohen ‘on trial for thoughts’ in The Trial Of The Chicago 7 teaser
NO TIME TO DIE Rami Malek on playing ‘unsettling’ Bond villain Safin in No Time To Die
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Los Angeles Katy Perry gives fans a look at baby gift from Taylor Swift
woodyattpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices