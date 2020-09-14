Katy Perry gives fans a look at baby gift from Taylor Swift

Katy Perry has given fans a look at the gift Taylor Swift sent to her baby daughter Daisy Dove.

The Smile singer, 35, welcomed her first child with actor Orlando Bloom last month.

She posted a picture of a peach-coloured silk blanket, embroidered with a red flower and the words ‘Baby Bloom’.

The fabric also has a trio of gold stars and the date 2020 embroidered in the corners.

Perry captioned the picture: “Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift.

“Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

The two pop superstars had previously been involved in a reported row over backing dancers, which Perry has since said was “just a misunderstanding”.

Swift apparently wrote the 2014 hit Bad Blood about the disagreement while Perry’s 2017 collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Swish Swish, is said to have been her response.

Relations between the pair began to thaw when Swift was on her Reputation Tour and Perry sent her an olive branch.

They later shared cookies they baked together on Instagram and Perry made an appearance in Swift’s You Need To Calm Down video, which ended with her and Perry – Swift dressed as French fries, and Perry as a hamburger – walking towards each other before hugging.