Comedian Adam Kay returns to stage with free show for NHS workers
Adam Kay (PA)
Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 14:35 PM
Keiran Southern, PA

Comedian and former junior doctor Adam Kay will return to the stage with his live show This Is Going To Hurt, opening the run with a free night for NHS staff.

Kay will perform socially distanced shows at London’s Apollo Theatre as it reopens following a six-month closure.

The comic’s West End season will run for three weeks, from October 22 to November 8.

Kay is opening the season with a gala night free for NHS staff to recognise their work throughout the pandemic.

Kay found fame following the release of his book This Is Going To Hurt: Secret Diaries Of A Junior Doctor, a non-fiction account of his years in medical training.

It sold more than 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 37 languages, according to his publisher.

Golden Globe-winning actor Ben Whishaw will star as a junior doctor in BBC Two’s adaptation of This Is Going To Hurt.

kaypa-sourceplace: uk

