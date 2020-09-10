Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representative for the singer has said (Rich Fury/Invision/AP, file)
Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 08:12 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representative for the singer has said.

Bell died on Wednesday at his home in the US Virgin Islands with his wife by his side, his publicist said. No cause of death was released.

Bell co-founded Kool & The Gang in New Jersey in 1964 and wrote some of the group’s best-known songs, including party staple Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie and Summer Madness.

Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell, second from left, has died at the age of 68 (Rich Fury/Invision/AP, file)

The band were one of the biggest of the 1970s and won the album of the year Grammy in 1978 for their work on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

They are also one of the most sampled artists of all time, with the horns from their 1973 funky jam Jungle Boogie featuring on hundreds of other songs.

In 2015, Kool & the Gang were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

