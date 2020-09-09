Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding addresses Bond rumours

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding has said it is an honour even to be considered as a contender for the role of James Bond.

Actors including James Norton, Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba are in the mix to replace Daniel Craig after No Time To Die, his fifth and final Bond film.

The Malaysian-British actor, 33, suggested it was the sharp-suited role as Nick Young in the hit 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians that had prompted the rumours.

He told Attitude magazine: “It does seem to be a question that always comes up. It was definitely from Crazy Rich, maybe (the scene with) the white suit coming out of the park.

“(And) because I’m Asian and everybody’s fighting for a diverse Bond – sorry, white guys.

“I don’t know. It’s an honour to even be in the conversation. It’s one of the greatest film roles ever, you’d be stupid to be like, ‘I don’t want to do that shit.’

“F***, no, it would be the wildest ride. I’m super excited to see Daniel Craig’s last venture… but isn’t it great that we’re having that conversation?

“Isn’t it great that people are like, ‘OK, now’s the time, why the hell can’t we have a black Bond, an Asian Bond, a mixed-race Bond, a non-distinct Bond?”

Daniel Craig as James Bond (EON Productions/PA)

Golding said the cast of Crazy Rich Asians were keen to film a sequel but did not want to forge ahead without a strong script.

He said: “The challenge really is getting the scripts in shape to go against that first film.

“You don’t want to make a script for the sake of making a script, you need to make the script as good, if not better, than the first movie because there are expectations now.

“The second and third books are a little difficult to adapt because they go all over the place, so it’s about finding a through line…

“Everyone is raring to go, but we want to get the writing down.”

