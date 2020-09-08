Lily James and Armie Hammer debut in tense trailer for Netflix’s Rebecca film

Lily James and Armie Hammer debut in tense trailer for Netflix’s Rebecca film
Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter and Lily James as Mrs de Winter (Kerry Brown/Netflix/PA)
Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 15:09 PM
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lily James and Armie Hammer battle the shadow of Rebecca in the trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

The three-minute teaser sees handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Hammer) and his young wife (James) begin a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo.

After marrying, they arrive at his imposing family estate, Manderley, on a stretch of the English coast, but the recent bride finds herself unable to escape the legacy of de Winter’s first wife, the elegant Rebecca.

Kristin Scott Thomas debuts as the sinister housekeeper Mrs Danvers, who works hard to make de Winter’s new wife unwelcome.

Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter and Lily James as Mrs de Winter (Kerry Brown/Netflix/PA)

“She’s still here. Can you feel her?” she asks the new Mrs de Winter in one scene.

The film, directed by Ben Wheatley, also stars Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson.

It will be released on Netflix on October 21.

