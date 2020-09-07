Dublin councillors propose naming park after late Boyzone star 

Moves are afoot to name a park after Boyzone member Stephen Gately who died almost 11 years ago.

The six hectare Royal Canal Linear Park Linear Park, opened 10 years and which runs alongside Spencer Dock, is to be renamed after the 33-year-old as he hailed from the area.

Gately, died on October 10, 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca, at the height of his fame with the international chart-topping boy-band.

His mother Margaret, still lives in Sheriff Street where the late singer grew-up. His father Martin died three years ago.

The name change is to be proposed by Independent councillors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn at Tuesday’s (tomorrow) Central Area Committee.

Cllr Burke said: “Stephen’s mother Margaret has given her blessing for the Park to be renamed after her son. She said she would love if that happened and would be so proud if that was to happen.

“It’s a move that shows the area never forgets all the talented people from here past, present and future such as singer/songwriter Luke Kelly and the Sheridan brothers.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt that my fellow councillors will back the name change as Stephen had a huge influence on the area and indeed will always be remembered.” Gately and his partner, internet mogul Andrew Cowles, had just arrived at their €1.2 million apartment in the upmarket Majorca resort of Port d'Andratx, for a month-long working holiday when he suddenly died.

A post mortem examination found that the singer died from natural causes and suffered acute pulmonary oedema - or fluid on the lungs - caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.

The Sheriff St native was also an actor, children’s writer, and dancer, who, with Ronan Keating, was co-lead singer of the band. All of Boyzone's studio albums during Gately's lifetime hit number one in the UK, their third being their most successful internationally.

With Boyzone, Gately had a record-breaking sixteen consecutive singles enter the top five of the UK Singles Chart.

He performed for millions of fans globally. He released a solo album in 2000, after the group's initial break-up, which charted in the UK top ten and yielded three UK hit singles.

In 2008, he rejoined his colleagues as Boyzone reformed for a series of concerts as part of their Back Again... No Matter What Tour, as work on their fourth studio album, Brother, underway.