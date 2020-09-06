Whoopi Goldberg: I didn’t work for five years after I mocked Bush

Whoopi Goldberg: I didn’t work for five years after I mocked Bush

Whoopi Goldberg (PA)

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 14:25 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Whoopi Goldberg has said she “lost everything” after she made jokes about President George W Bush in 2004.

The Sister Act star said she missed out on jobs and lost endorsements after she mocked the then-president at a Democratic fundraiser in New York.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore in her new digital series The Art Of The Interview, she said: “Listen, I got very, very lucky because I got into some trouble where I pissed off a politician and then I lost everything really.

“I lost my ability to make a living, I lost any kind of things that I had going on that would bring money in, so I didn’t work for five years.”

However, she said broadcaster Barbara Walters helped her land her current job on US talk show The View.

She said: “Barbara Walters, God bless her, said, ‘I need another person. Would you ever consider?’ And I was like, ‘Yes’. Because I had gone through all of my savings.

“You know, taking care of your family, everything is sitting on you. And so, I went through everything and she gave me a job which has lasted 10 years now and I’m really grateful for.”

More in this section

The Report Premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2019 Annette Bening explains why she initially turned down role in latest film
House of Cards - Season 3 Premiere - London The Princess Bride cast to reunite for Democratic fundraiser
The Expendables 3 World Premiere - London Kellan Lutz’s wife Brittany announces she is pregnant again
goldbergpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices