Usher announces Las Vegas residency starting in 2021

Usher (Ian West/PA)
Friday, September 04, 2020 - 13:22 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Usher has announced a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2021.

The Confessions singer will take to the stage at the Caesars Palace Colosseum in July.

He announced the news during an a capella performance on US talk show Good Morning America and has promised he will perform all his best known hits, which include Yeah and Love In This Club.

The show is described as “an intimate, immersive, one-of-a-kind, ultimate experience.”

Other stars who have enjoyed residencies at Caesars Palace include the Rolling Stones, Sir Elton John, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey.

Tickets go on sale on September 10, with pre-sale from Monday.

