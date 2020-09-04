Taika Waititi shares reality of quarantining in hotel with young daughters

Taika Waititi (Ian West/PA)

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 12:33 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Taika Waititi has showed the reality of quarantining with his two young daughters as he joked they were “a couple of regular Led Zeppelins”.

The Oscar-winning director and star of Jojo Rabbit is in his native New Zealand, where it is compulsory to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks after arriving in the country.

Waititi shared a photo of his hotel room after the first week, with toys, dolls, painting sets and clothes all over the floor and furniture.

His children Te and Matewa sit among the mess looking up at the camera.

He wrote: “Day 7 of 14 day hotel quarantine in NZ.

“One dad, two kids, everything going great…. until they found the ‘explode suitcases and trash everything’ button.

“Looks like I got a couple of regular Led Zeppelins on my hands.”

Waititi is next due to direct Thor: Love And Thunder, a follow-up to his blockbuster hit Thor: Ragnarok, which will reunite him with star Chris Hemsworth.

The film will also see the return of Natalie Portman, as well as Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

