Jane Fonda: It’s a great regret I didn’t sleep with Marvin Gaye

Jane Fonda says she greatly regrets not sleeping with Marvin Gaye.

The Hollywood actress, 82, said she was propositioned by the singer when she was married.

“Who I do think about, and what is a great regret, is Marvin Gaye. He wanted to and I didn’t,” she told The New York Times.

“I was married to Tom (Hayden). I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye.”

Jane Fonda was also asked about Marlon Brando (PA)

Asked whether the late star’s pick-up line included the words “sexual healing”, the title of one of Gaye’s most famous songs, she said: “I needed some, but he didn’t say that, no.

“But then I read, apparently he had my picture on his refrigerator. I didn’t find that out until later, after he was dead.”

She was also asked about Marlon Brando, her co-star in The Chase.

“Disappointing,” Fonda replied. “But a great actor.”