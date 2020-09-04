Riverdale’s Camila Mendes confirms relationship with Grayson Vaughan

Camila Mendes has confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Grayson Vaughan.

The Riverdale star, 26, shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her embracing the model and photographer in front of a private jet.

In the shot, the couple appear to be sharing a kiss, with Vaughan’s back turned towards the camera.

Mendes captioned the photo: “That long distance kind of love.”

Vaughan commented with a sad face emoji and a heart.

Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in Riverdale, previously dated her co-star Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle.

The pair first confirmed their romance in October 2018 with an Instagram post before reports surfaced in December 2019 that they were taking a break in their relationship.