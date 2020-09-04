Cate Blanchett wears face mask on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett wears face mask on red carpet at Venice Film Festival
Jury members Cate Blanchett and Ludivine Sagnier (C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Friday, September 04, 2020 - 06:54 AM
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a glitzy gown and face mask.

The Australian, who is president of the 2020 jury, posed for pictures as she arrived at the opening ceremony of the 77th edition of the event.

Blanchett’s outfit featured black sequins and a white trim, and she completed the look with heels and a number of chunky rings.

The Academy Award-winner was later pictured wearing a face mask inside the auditorium while waiting for the start of the opening ceremony.

The Venice Film Festival is the first international in-person film showcase since the industry shut down in March and will run until September 12.

Italy was among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

More in this section

GQ Men Of The Year Awards - London Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reuniting for spy thriller Five Eyes
MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Arrivals - New York Britney Spears appears to back #FreeBritney movement in new court filing
The Fashion Awards 2018 - London Celebrities help War Child smash coronavirus funding target
blanchettpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices