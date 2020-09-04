Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reuniting for spy thriller Five Eyes

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reuniting for spy thriller Five Eyes
Jason Statham, right, is set to play an MI6 agent in spy thriller Five Eyes, which will see him reunited with director Guy Ritchie (Ian West/PA)
Friday, September 04, 2020 - 04:23 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jason Statham is set to play an MI6 agent in spy thriller Five Eyes, which will see him reunited with director Guy Ritchie.

Statham’s character is recruited by the Five Eyes global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapon which threatens world safety.

Reluctantly paired with a CIA technology expert, Statham’s agent sets off on a  globe-trotting mission to save the world.

Shooting is set to begin in October. Statham, 53, and Ritchie, 51, previously worked on crime films Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and 2005’s Revolver,  as well as the upcoming thriller Wrath Of Man.

Ritchie joked: “I waited 15 years to get back together, now I can’t get rid of him.”

Statham, who is in a relationship with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, most recently appeared in 2019 action film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Ritchie’s most recent film was The Gentlemen, also released last year.

More in this section

The Fashion Awards 2018 - London Celebrities help War Child smash coronavirus funding target
People Silento Watch Me Whip rapper Silento charged with attacking two strangers with a hatchet
The Lost City of Z UK Premiere - London Robert Pattinson ‘tests positive for Covid-19’ halting The Batman filming
fiveeyespa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices