John Cleese: Can you tell me a woke joke?

John Cleese: Can you tell me a woke joke?

John Cleese has asked what a woke joke would be like. Picture: Conor McCabe/PA

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 10:54 AM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

John Cleese has criticised the “stifling” effect of political correctness on creativity – saying there is no such thing as a “woke joke”.

The ex-Monty Python star, 80, said “affectionate teasing” is a bonding mechanism.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “PC stuff started out as a good idea which is, ‘Let’s not be mean to people’. and I’m in favour of that… despite my age. I think Jesus Christ would have agreed.

“The main thing is to try to be kind.

“But that then becomes a sort of indulgence of the most over-sensitive people in your culture, the people who are most easily upset.

I don’t think we should organise a society around the sensibilities of the most easily upset people because then you have a very neurotic society.”

The former Fawlty Towers star added: “From the point of creativity, if you have to keep thinking which words you can use and which you can’t, then that will stifle creativity.

“The main thing is to realise that words depend on their context. Very literal-minded people think a word is a word but it isn’t.”

Teasing can be a “bonding mechanism” as well as the “nasty, mean, unkind” type designed to “put people down”, which is “completely wrong”, the comic said.

“There’s also affectionate teasing which is the sort of teasing we do in families and work groups that know each other, just making fun of each other in gentle ways.

“That’s a great source of fun and enjoyment, a verbal dual – who can make the best rude remarks all in an atmosphere of affection. It’s a bonding mechanism. It’s positive.

“PC people simply don’t understand this business about context because they tend to be very literal-minded.

“I would love to debate this… The first question I would say is, ‘Can you tell me a woke joke?’

“I don’t know what a woke joke would be like… It might be heart-warming but it’s not going to be very funny.”

His comments come after reports said new BBC boss Tim Davie wants to tackle perceived left-wing bias in comedy shows.

Last month, singer and musician Nick Cave said political correctness had an “asphyxiating effect on the creative soul of a society”.

The Bad Seeds musician described “cancel culture” as “bad religion run amuck”.

Read More

'You left him there to die': Fiancée of hit-and-run victim appeals for driver to come forward

More in this section

Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere - London The Rock, his wife and two young daughters test positive for Covid-19
Music BTS BTS celebrate ‘dream’ as Dynamite explodes at top of US charts
Election-2020 Kanye West-Virginia Lawsuit seeks to ban Kanye West from Arizona ballot
cleesepa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices