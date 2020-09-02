Harry and Meghan sign Netflix deal to make range of programmes

Harry and Meghan have signed a major deal with Netflix to make films and series for the streaming service – giving them a global reach into millions of homes.

The couple, who stepped down as working British royals at the end of March for personal and financial freedom, are likely to have secured a multi-million pound deal with the popular company.

The couple will be producing a range of “content that informs but also gives hope” for Netflix, from documentaries and scripted series, to features and children’s programming, the streaming service has said.

But Meghan, who found fame starring in the popular drama Suits, will not be returning to acting.

Harry and Meghan said in a statement: “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

Netflix has said there were already several projects in development including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

Harry and Meghan have recently bought an £11 million house in the celebrity hotspot of Santa Barbara following their move from the UK.

It is not known how much the couple will be paid for producing the content but reports claimed they have signed a deal for a number of years after holding talks with other global entertainment companies.

The couple have set up a production firm to create their films and documentaries and are committed to diverse hiring practices for its key roles, Netflix has indicated.

The streaming service has said the couple will focus on creating a wide range of programmes about stories and issues that resonate with them personally – including highlighting issues that their non-profit organisation Archewell raises.

Meghan has already begun her life in the commercial world, narrating a Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa that was available to stream in April.

Harry and Meghan said in their statement they were “pleased” to be working with Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer and chief content officer of Netflix, and his team “whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action”.

Mr Sarandos said: “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”