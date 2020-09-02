Tiger King’s Carole Baskin joins Dancing With The Stars line-up in US

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin joins Dancing With The Stars line-up in US

Carole Baskin in Tiger King (Netflix/PA)

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 14:22 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Tiger King star Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause are among the famous faces set to take to the floor in the new series of Dancing With The Stars.

They will be joined by NBA star Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe, and Monica Aldama, star of Netflix series Cheer, for the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Bruno Tonioli will be missing from the judging panel for the forthcoming launch of Strictly because he will be in Los Angeles to judge the US show and will be unable to fly back and forth.

Baskin, a star of Netflix reality show Tiger King, had been rumoured to be taking part in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! but her casting in the dancing competition appears to contradict that.

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, One Day At A Time star Justina Machado, talk show host Jeannie Mai, Catfish’s Nev Schulman, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir will also take part.

The new series will be hosted and executive produced by Tyra Banks, who will replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Read More

Strictly’s first same-sex pairing celebrated as ‘momentous change’

More in this section

Barclays LifeSkills programme Strictly’s first same-sex pairing celebrated as ‘momentous change’
Pride of Britain Awards 2019 - London Michael Sheen to star in Brian Friel play from empty Old Vic theatre
John Boyega comments John Boyega accuses Disney of pushing his Star Wars character aside
dwtspa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices