Normal People stars among Elle's ‘movers and shakers’ list of 2020

Fashion magazine Elle UK has released its annual “movers and shakers” list, with the 2020 edition including the stars of Normal People, a James Bond actress and a Booker Prize-winning author.

The list of 50 people includes figures from the worlds of fashion, sport, the arts and politics.

Model Munroe Bergdorf, London mayor Sadiq Khan and actress Gemma Chan were among the judges.

The Elle List 2020 includes England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, who forced a Government U-turn on free school dinners, Lashana Lynch, the first Black female 00 agent in the James Bond franchise and Bernardine Evaristo, who made history when she became the first black woman to win the Booker Prize.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones were included following the breakout success of drama Normal People, with Elle describing them as “two previously unknown actors who stole the hearts of an entire nation”.

Irish star Mescal, who is nominated for an Emmy ahead of this month’s ceremony, told Elle he felt “objectified” by the intense fan interest in Normal People.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s to be expected, given the intimacy of my scenes, but it doesn’t make it easier. I daren’t read some of the intense DMs I receive. But it’s not enough to put me off the industry.”

Evaristo won the 2019 Booker Prize alongside Margaret Atwood. Evaristo was recognised for her novel Girl, Woman, Other. She said black British women were “invisible in literature for a long time”.

“Especially in the UK,” Evaristo added. “I was inspired by African-American writers such as Toni Morrison. Being the first black British writer to get the number one spot in the fiction charts says a lot.

“But the Black Lives Matter movement has put the industry under the spotlight to diversify the workforce and who gets published.”

Lynch is set to star alongside Daniel Craig in 007 No Time To Die. She worked with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge on fleshing out her character.

Lynch said: “Any past ‘Bond girl’ depictions haven’t applied to me. I knew if I signed onto Bond, the team would have to understand who they were taking on and what I’d want to bring to the role.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge and I spoke early on about my character. I said she should be a real human being with strength, opinions and personality but everyday struggles, too. We were on exactly the same page.”

Also included on the list are filmmaker Lulu Wang, actor Jodie Turner-Smith and Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan.

The October issue of Elle UK is on sale from September 3.