Timothee Chalamet shares heartfelt birthday tribute to Dune co-star Zendaya

Timothee Chalamet shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his Dune co-star Zendaya, describing the actress as “one of the most inspiring people I’ve met”.

Tweeting on Zendaya’s 24th birthday, Chalamet said: “happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I’ve met on my short journey.

“Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. happy birthday @Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend..”

Euphoria star Zendaya replied: “Yo, you bout to make me tear up over here man, thank you for this, I appreciate you very much…”

As well as being close friends, Zendaya and Chalamet, also 24, are two of Hollywood’s biggest young talents.

Beyonce and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis were among Zendaya’s celebrity friends wishing her a happy birthday.

Beyonce posted a message on her website, leading to Zendaya to share a “passing out” Gif on Twitter.

Former Disney Channel star Zendaya earned her first Emmy nomination in July, scoring a best actress nod for her role as recovering drug addict Rue in dark drama Euphoria.