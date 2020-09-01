Kanye West sues to be listed on West Virginia presidential election ballot

Kanye West sues to be listed on West Virginia presidential election ballot
Kanye West (Michael Wyke/AP)
Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 15:50 PM
Associated Press Reporter

Rapper Kanye West has sued the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office after being told his bid to get on the ballot for US president came up short on qualified signatures.

Secretary of state Mac Warner’s office told news outlets last month that West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters in West Virginia.

West submitted 15,000 signatures, but only 6,383 were confirmed, according to secretary of state spokesperson Mike Queen.

The lawsuit says West did not have a chance to challenge that decision before a drawing for order of names appearing on the ballot, WSAZ-TV reported.

The lawsuit requests an emergency hearing date and a ruling that would allow his name to be listed.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he is seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the Birthday Party.

West has since been gathering signatures to get on the ballot in several US states.

