DJ Erick Morillo found dead in Miami Beach, police say

DJ Erick Morillo found dead in Miami Beach, police say
DJ Erick Morillo has been found dead in Miami, police have said (Clive Morgan/PA)
Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 19:34 PM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

DJ Erick Morillo has been found dead in Florida, police have said.

The world-renowned musician, known for his 1993 hit I Like To Move It, was discovered at a property in Miami Beach on Tuesday morning, according to police.

He was 49.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez of the Miami Beach Police Department told the PA news agency: “We received a 911 call this morning at 10.42am to 5660 La Gorce Drive. Detectives are currently on scene and in the preliminary stages of the investigation.”

The veteran DJ’s death comes a month after he was reportedly arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman.

The alleged incident is said to have happened at Morillo’s home in Miami Beach in December 2019.

Following his death, Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D was among those paying tribute on social media.

He tweeted: “Sad News 🙁 A True Legend. Erick Morillo RIP.”

Musician Yousef said: “Can’t believe it. Only spoke to him last week …. he was troubled, less than perfect but was always amazing to me and helped us get circus going in the early days, and we had many amazing times over the 20 years we we’re friends. Genuinely gutted. RIP @ErickMorillo.”

More in this section

Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp requests delay in Amber Heard trial for Fantastic Beasts 3 filming
Album charts Baby Sheeran: Lyra was 150th most popular girls’ name, but Antarctica is rare
Brit Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London All aboard the virtual Hogwarts Express as fans celebrate special day online
morilloplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices