Johnny Depp requests delay in Amber Heard trial for Fantastic Beasts 3 filming

Johnny Depp has requested a delay in his US defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard to accommodate filming for the latest Fantastic Beasts movie.

The Hollywood star launched legal action against the actress after she wrote an article in the Washington Post claiming to be a victim of domestic violence.

The action is separate to the case in London where Depp, 57, is suing The Sun newspaper.

According to legal papers lodged in Virginia, production on Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to begin in London in October, following coronavirus-related delays.

Actress Amber Heard is involved in a legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp (Yui Mok/PA)

Filming may finish in February, according to Depp’s lawyers, which would clash with the 50 million dollar (about £37 million) defamation lawsuit, scheduled to run from January 11 to 28.

The document says: “When the court set the current trial date in this case, Mr Depp understood that Warner Bros planned to shoot Fantastic Beasts 3 in London long before January 11 2021.

“Covid-19 disrupted the studio’s plans, causing repeated postponements. With conditions in London having improved somewhat, Warner Bros has now set a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case.”

Depp has filed a motion for continuance and asked the trial be moved to between March and June. A hearing for the request is set for September 11.

It comes over a month after Depp’s blockbuster libel action against The Sun drew to a close in London.

Mr Justice Nicol reserved his decision, which could arrive this month.