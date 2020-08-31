Channing Tatum channels ‘the little girl in me’ for first children’s book

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum said he channelled the “little girl in me” as he dedicated his first children’s book to his seven-year-old daughter.

The Hollywood actor revealed he began working on The One And Only Sparkella while in lockdown, saying he created it for Everly, his daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The picture book is described by publisher Macmillan as “a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter”.

Announcing the book, Tatum shared a picture of himself reading Sparkella while surrounded by children’s toys. The actor is wearing an eyemask with a princess crown on it as well as a pair of angel wings, while showing off his muscle-bound arms.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter’s room.

“And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

Sparkella, illustrated by British artist Kim Barnes, tells the story of Ella, who loves glitter and is excited about her first day of school. However, her classmates tease her for her love of sparkly items.

Ella decides to try to be less sparkly at school the next day so the other kids will not make fun of her, but with help from her father she learns the importance of having the confidence to be herself.

Tatum, who has been linked to singer Jessie J, is best known for playing a male stripper in Magic Mike as well as for roles in 21 Jump Street, Dear John and Logan Lucky.

The One And Only Sparkella is set for release in May next year.