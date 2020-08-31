Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy

Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy
Emma Roberts confirmed she is expecting her first child (Ian West/PA)
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 07:44 AM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The American Horror Story star, 29, revealed the news in a series of snaps on Instagram.

In one image she is seen cradling her belly, while another shows her with her partner Garrett Hedlund.

Roberts wrote of Hedlund and the soon-to-be new arrival, “Me…and my two favourite guys,” confirming she is expecting a boy.

Roberts is the niece of actress Julia Roberts and previously dated actor Evan Peters.

Hedlund, who was previously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst, is also an actor and starred in Netflix film Mudbound.

More in this section

Obit-Chadwick Boseman Black Panther director Ryan Coogler pays moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman
4fab7dda-f625-446e-b3b2-6216769b35d8.jpg Lady Gaga dominates VMAs during ceremony focused on pandemic and social unrest
f0f27d57-0dd3-49be-8ab8-12f057dcd6c9.jpg Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande perform Rain On Me at VMAs
robertsplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices