Miley Cyrus reenacts Wrecking Ball music video at VMAs

Miley Cyrus reenacted her famous Wrecking Ball music video during a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (MTV/PA)
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 03:22 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Miley Cyrus reenacted her famous Wrecking Ball music video during a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star, 27, debuted new single Midnight Sky at Sunday’s ceremony.

She began the performance silhouetted against a white circle, before belting out her latest track.

The background switched to a vivid red, as Cyrus sang: “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no/I don’t need to be loved by you.”

Cyrus divorced Liam Hemsworth in January.

Towards the end of the performance Cyrus – sporting a mullet-like haircut – climbed a set of stairs and sat on a giant swinging disco ball.

It was a nod to her 2013 Wrecking Ball video, which won video of the year at the VMAs.

That provocative visual featured Cyrus, wearing nothing but a pair of boots, swinging on a wrecking ball while singing about a failed relationship.

Cyrus won two awards during Sunday’s VMAs, taking home best art direction and best editing for the Mother’s Daughter music video.

