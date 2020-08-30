Young magician from Ireland among Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists

The dozens of acts, including Aidan McCann, will take part via videolink or in the TV studio without a live audience.
David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 19:00 PM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists have been revealed after the show returned to the screen.

The ITV series was forced to halt production due to the pandemic.

On Sunday night, the show was back, with a pre-recorded instalment to show which contestants had made it through to the semi-finals.

The dozens of acts include Aidan McCann, a young magician from Ireland, and Amanda and rescue dog Miracle – a magic act from Scotland.

Others to have made it through include the Chineke! Junior Orchestra and Class Dynamix, a choir from Leeds.

Papi Flex, a contortionist from Belgium,  and Wesley Williams, a unicyclist from Florida, also got through to the next stage, with the Golden Buzzer acts.

It was previously announced that Diversity star Ashley Banjo will take Simon Cowell’s place on the judging panel for the semi-finals while the music mogul recovers from back surgery.

The Chineke! Junior Orchestra (ITV)

Cowell, 60, broke his back in a number of places after falling off a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu.

Banjo will join regular judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the panel.

The final will air in October, with the winner taking home £250,000 plus a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Papi Flex got through (ITV)

Some acts will take part via videolink whilst others will perform in the TV studio without a live audience.

Instead, a virtual audience will watch from their homes and their reactions will be broadcast into the studio on a giant screen.

talentplace: uk

