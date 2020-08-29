Chadwick Boseman’s once-secret benefactor Denzel Washington pays tribute

Chadwick Boseman’s once-secret benefactor Denzel Washington pays tribute
(PA)
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 11:07 AM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Denzel Washington – who paid for Chadwick Boseman to study acting in the UK – has paid tribute after the star died at the age of 43.

Double Oscar-winner Washington, 65, described the Black Panther actor as a “gentle soul and brilliant artist”.

Boseman revealed in 2018 that Washington paid the fees for an acting course in Oxford almost 20 years before.

Boseman was at university in the US when he attended a summer course at the British American Drama Academy in the UK.

He told how Washington “gracefully and privately” paid for several students to attend and he later discovered who his benefactor was.

“Imagine receiving a letter that your tuition for that summer was paid for and that your benefactor was none other than the dopest actor on the planet,” Boseman said.

Washington paid tribute to Boseman, as an actor and human being.

“He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.

“God bless Chadwick Boseman.”

More in this section

Stan Lee Race Radical Black Panther a landmark in fight for representation across Hollywood
The 88th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of Black Panther ensures a lasting legacy
TikTok-Trump-Legal Challenge TikTok stars charged over Los Angeles house parties during pandemic
bosemanwashingtonplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices