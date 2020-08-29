Chadwick Boseman’s once-secret benefactor Denzel Washington pays tribute

Denzel Washington – who paid for Chadwick Boseman to study acting in the UK – has paid tribute after the star died at the age of 43.

Double Oscar-winner Washington, 65, described the Black Panther actor as a “gentle soul and brilliant artist”.

Boseman revealed in 2018 that Washington paid the fees for an acting course in Oxford almost 20 years before.

So Denzel once paid Chadwick Boseman's Tuition. This speech is very moving, Denzel was emotional pic.twitter.com/vHykJKpttq — bezaleel (@realbezaleel) May 26, 2020

Boseman was at university in the US when he attended a summer course at the British American Drama Academy in the UK.

He told how Washington “gracefully and privately” paid for several students to attend and he later discovered who his benefactor was.

“Imagine receiving a letter that your tuition for that summer was paid for and that your benefactor was none other than the dopest actor on the planet,” Boseman said.

Washington paid tribute to Boseman, as an actor and human being.

“He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.

“God bless Chadwick Boseman.”