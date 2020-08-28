Jenna Coleman: I would prefer a fat suit to a corset for Victoria role

Actress Jenna Coleman has said she would welcome the chance to wear a fat suit if it meant she could abandon her corset if she returns to the role of Queen Victoria.

The TV star reprised her role in the third series of ITV historical drama Victoria last year, but a fourth series has not yet been confirmed.

The 34-year-old told Tatler: “There may be another series … I’m waiting until I age a bit more … There’s too much good story.”

“I mean, do I get into a fat suit? Do I get into prosthetics? … God, I’d take that over a corset any day. I’ve done three years of those … I’m, like, “Bring on the fat suit! It’s fine!'”

Queen Victoria famously gained weight in her later years, after the death of her husband Albert.

Coleman, who previously starred in Doctor Who, said regardless of what happens, she has learned to take things as they come.

“As you get older, you realise there’s no point in trying to control certain aspects,” she said. “You have to roll with the punches.

“I mean, these past few years have been wonky, haven’t they? You can’t really make plans, because you might get hit by a pandemic.”

Discussing the possibility of having children, she said: “I mean, how on earth you manage it in this industry, I have no idea.

“Hopefully that will maybe be faced sometime soon: sets with more creches for children, things like that.

“I can’t quite comprehend how that would possibly work, but I would definitely like children one day.”

– The full feature is in the October issue of Tatler, available via digital download and on newstands on September 3.