Jedward nominate themselves to replace Phil Hogan as EU commissioner
The twins posted a picture of them behind a podium with an EU flag (Ian West/PA)
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 11:13 AM
Megan Baynes, PA

Pop duo Jedward have nominated themselves for EU Trade commissioner job after incumbent Phil Hogan resigned in the wake of the golfgate row.

The Dublin twins tweeted “official announcement coming soon” alongside a picture of them behind a podium with an EU flag.

The former X Factor contestants said: “We did get an A in our C.S.P.E. (Civic, Social & Political Education).”

Alongside a picture of them meeting Barack Obama, they said they have “experience meeting world leaders” and “promoted the use of hand sanitiser before it was a thing”.

“We don’t play golf. Never have never will,” the pair added.

Mr Hogan, who had been expected to play a key role in Brexit negotiations, was among more than 80 people at an event in the west of Ireland last week.

The former FineGael TD faced intense scrutiny of whether his extensive movements around the country broke coronavirus regulations.

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “I am grateful to Commissioner @PhilHoganEU for his tireless & successful work @EU_Commission.

“I invite the Irish government to propose a female and a male candidate. In the meantime, VP @VDombrovskis will assume responsibility for trade.”

Jedward have previously expressed interest in Irish politics, sharing a post naming themselves the new Taoiseach and Tanaiste earlier this month.

Last week they became involved in a Twitter spat with The Corrs guitarist Jim Corr after he backed anti-face mask protesters in Dublin over the weekend.

Making a pun on The Corrs’ 2000 hit, they wrote: “G’wan leave the whole country ‘breathless’ from Covid because of your idiotic behaviour.”

coronavirus

