Former Glee star Lea Michele shares first glimpse of newborn son

Former Glee actress Lea Michele has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son, describing the baby as a “true blessing”.
Michele, who played Rachel Berry in the musical-drama series, welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich on August 20.
The boy’s name is Ever Leo Reich. Michele, 33, posted a black-and-white snap of the baby’s foot to Instagram, writing in the caption: “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”
Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May.
The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So grateful”.
Reich, president of clothing company AYR, proposed to Michele in 2017.
The couple married last year.