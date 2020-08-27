Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their first child together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their first child together
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom said they are “floating with love and wonder” following the birth of their first child together (Peter yrne/PA)
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 04:45 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom said they are “floating with love and wonder” following the birth of their first child together.

The couple have welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and announced the news through Unicef. Both singer Perry, 35, and actor Bloom, 43, are goodwill ambassadors for the charity.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said in statement, alongside a black and white picture of them holding Daisy’s tiny hand.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

“Since Covid-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever.”

The couple said they have set up a donation page to mark Daisy’s birth, with the money going towards new mothers and their children.

The couple added: “By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your (heart) can bloom with generosity.”

More in this section

The MET Gala 2018 - New York Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump ahead of birth of first child
Britain's Got Talent 2020 ITV confirms when Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens
Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere - London Tom Cruise dons a mask as he returns to cinema for Tenet screening in London
perryplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices