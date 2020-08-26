ITV confirms when Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens

Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens on September 5, ITV has confirmed.

The popular talent series was one of many forced to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will return for the semi-finals and grand finale.

Diversity star Ashley Banjo will take Simon Cowell’s place on the judging panel for the semi-finals while the music mogul recovers from back surgery.

Cowell, 60, broke his back in a number of places after falling off a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, which involved a number of procedures including having a metal rod put in his back.

Banjo will join regular judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the panel.

This year’s BGT semi-finals were due to take place in May but will now be spread across five pre-recorded episodes.

The final will air in October, with the winner taking home £250,000 plus a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Some acts will take part via video link whilst others will perform in the TV studio without a live audience.

Instead, a virtual audience will watch from their homes and their reactions will be broadcast into the studio on a giant screen.