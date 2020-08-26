Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump ahead of birth of first child

Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump ahead of birth of first child
Gigi Hadid (Ian West/PA)
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 14:43 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Gigi Hadid has shown off her baby bump in a string of black and white photos.

The model, 25, who is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, 27, is thought to be due to give birth soon but has kept her bump under wraps so far.

In one of the photos on Instagram she can be seen cradling her growing stomach as she sits on her knees in a long white gown and looks into the camera.

She captioned the shot: “growin an angel.”

In another photo she can be seen in profile wearing a sheer kaftan, which she captioned with the date 7.26.20.

In the last set of pictures she wrote: “Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

Hadid confirmed the news she was expecting in April after reports surfaced in the US.

She told Jimmy Fallon for his The Tonight Show: “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s wellwishes and support.”

Hadid added: “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Los Angeles-born Hadid and Bradford-born Malik have been dating on and off since late 2015.

More in this section

Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere - London Tom Cruise dons a mask as he returns to cinema for Tenet screening in London
A050_C023_0328QE Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan movie to close BFI London Film Festival
Download Festival 2015 - Day Two - Donington Park Ice-T leads tributes after death of Power Trip singer Riley Gale
hadidplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices