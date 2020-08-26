Coronation Street releases first pic of new Todd Grimshaw

Coronation Street releases first pic of new Todd Grimshaw
Coronation Street’s Todd Grimshaw, Picture: ITV
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 09:47 AM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Coronation Street has released the first snaps of Todd Grimshaw returning to the Cobbles.

The runaway will be played by Gareth Pierce, replacing Bruno Langley who played the role for 16 years.

Langley departed the ITV soap following accusations of sexual assault and later pleaded guilty to groping two women in a Manchester nightclub.

His final scenes aired in December 2017.

Grimshaw will appear back on Coronation Street in the autumn but “the seeds of his return are sown next week (August 19) when a letter arrives in the post”, which starts “months of intrigue and mystery”.

Corrie characters, including Grimshaw’s former partner, the vicar Billy Mayhew, try and track him down.

Welsh-born Pierce’s credits include Stella, Ordinary Lies and Hinterland, as well as Gavin Moss in The Archers.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show, and to have been entrusted with taking Todd forward into some really exciting storylines.

“It’s an honour to be part of the dedicated Coronation Street team in such unprecedented times.”

Read More

Coronavirus referenced in Coronation Street for the first time

More in this section

Download Festival 2015 - Day Two - Donington Park Ice-T leads tributes after death of Power Trip singer Riley Gale
TopShop Unique Arrivals - London Fashion Week 2015 Bella Thorne reveals what she earned after less than a week on OnlyFans
Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere - London Tom Cruise dons a mask as he returns to cinema for Tenet screening in London
grimshawplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices