Antonio Banderas back fighting fit after coronavirus diagnosis
Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas said he has overcome coronavirus after spending 21 days in ‘disciplinary confinement’ (Ian West/PA)
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 01:07 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas says he has overcome coronavirus after spending three weeks in confinement.

The Oscar-nominated star revealed the Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday earlier this month but has now fully recovered.

He shared the news on social media alongside a picture of him kicking giant coronaviruses.

“After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection,” Banderas said. “I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did.

“I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.”

Announcing the diagnosis, Spanish actor Banderas said he felt “relatively well, only a little more tired than usual”.

He said he would use the time in isolation to “read, write, relax and make some plans to give meaning to my 60 years which I reach full with desire and excitement”.

Banderas, known for films including The Mask Of Zorro and Pain And Glory, previously told how he suffered a heart attack in January 2017.

However, it did not cause any lasting damage, the actor said.

Banderas is far from the only A-list star to publicly reveal a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bryan Cranston and the singer Pink have all fallen ill with the disease.

