Harry and Meghan ‘adore’ Texan self-help guru

Harry and Meghan have revealed they “adore” US academic and self-help guru Brene Brown.

The University of Houston professor describes her field as “the study of courage, shame, vulnerability and empathy” and she has written a string of best-selling motivational books.

Her Ted Talk, The Power Of Vulnerability, has been viewed almost 50 millions times, and Oprah Winfrey and Melinda Gates are among her celebrity followers.

Speaking at a web event discussing social media and its potential as a force for good, the Duke of Sussex said he and his wife were big fans of Ms Brown’s work.

The event was hosted by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which the duke and duchess are president and vice-president respectively.

Among the guests was Hunter Johnson, founder of The Man Cave – an Australian organisation working to encourage healthy masculinity in men and boys.

Mr Johnson quoted one of Ms Brown’s philosophies: “Vulnerability brings connection and connection is why we are here. It brings meaning and it brings purpose to our lives.”

He also referred to Tristan Hunter, co-founder of the Centre for Humane Technology, which works to promote the positive evolution of social media, rather than platforms that “hijack” users’ attention.

Mr Hunter coined the phrases “human downgrading” and “system of harms” to describe the methods social media relies on – addiction, distraction, isolation, polarisation and fake news.

Harry said: “I love the fact that you are bringing up Brene Brown and also Tristan Hunter – two people that we absolutely adore and that we know as well.

“Five years ago, six years ago, talking about your mental health was a sign of weakness. Just as much as vulnerability was a form of weakness.

“If we’re all able to show our vulnerability that doesn’t mean you are weak, if anything I believe that shows mostly your strength,” the duke added.

“If you are so in-touch with your emotions that you know where you are on each day, well that’s a superpower.”

Meghan said: “Everyone’s mental and emotional wellbeing are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with Covid and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction.

“People are going online more than ever before to feel community.”