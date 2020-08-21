Dermot O’Leary reveals his wedding ring was stolen from a gym

Dermot O’Leary reveals his wedding ring was stolen from a gym
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 20:24 PM
Tom Horton, PA

Dermot O’Leary has revealed that his wedding ring was stolen from a gym.

The television and radio presenter shared a police appeal on Twitter to find the alleged thief.

The ring was stolen along with a bag and a gold crucifix from a gym in central London.

O’Leary tweeted: “Sadly this was my wedding ring and bag that was stolen.”

He added that he is “sure” he would not see the items again but would like to stop the man who allegedly stole his possessions from doing so again.

“Please have a good look at the picture and if you recognise him call 101 ref 6195/21aug,” he added.

(Ian West/PA)

In a separate Instagram post, O’Leary wrote: “I know there are more important things happening in the world right now, but last week by bag (with my wedding ring in it) was stolen from a locked locker at Psycle on Mortimer St, London.

“I’m not after any special preferential treatment.

“I’m not the victim of a violent crime, and even though no one should have to, I can handle all the impersonal items being stolen (the wallet, phone, watch, keys etc).”

He added that the person who took the items “stole something that would mean nothing to him but everything to me”.

The inside of the ring is inscribed with 14/9/12 Team KO, City of Westminster Police said.

It was stolen on August 13.

O’Leary has been married to TV producer Dee Koppang since 2012.

The pair announced the birth of their baby son Kasper, who is their first child, in June.

Holly Willoughby shared the police appeal on Twitter.

“Can you help…If you recognise this man please call the number below… thank you,” the This Morning host wrote.

Singer Ronan Keating also shared the appeal, urging people to “help my friend”.

More in this section

The Prince's Trust Awards Bryan Cranston discusses his British accent in The One And Only Ivan
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 - London Bruno Tonioli will be absent from Strictly Come Dancing judging panel
house at oceanfront Obsessed with Selling Sunset? 5 other luxury property shows to watch next
olearyplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices