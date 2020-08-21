Obsessed with Selling Sunset? 5 other luxury property shows to watch next

It’s been the surprise TV hit of the summer: with the arrival of the third season on Netflix, suddenly everyone is talking about American reality series Selling Sunset.

Chronicling the ups and downs of the Oppenheim Group real estate firm, the show follows twin owners Brett and Jason and their gorgeous gaggle of designer-clad staff, as they wheel and deal in the high-end Los Angeles property market.

So you’ve binged all three seasons and you’re up to date with the drama surrounding Christine, Chrishell and the rest of the gang. Now what?

Well we’ve got good news, there are plenty of other shows that will be right up your alley, whether you’re craving out of this world real estate, grab-the-popcorn drama, or a bit of both.

Here are five other property series to watch if you loved Selling Sunset…

1. Real Estate Wars

Also set in California, Real Estate Wars chronicles the fierce rivalry between two brokerages as they compete for dominance in the upper echelons of the Orange County property market. Previously, John McMonigle of Monigle Group was top dog in the OC, but now former employee Jojo Romeo is determined to unseat her old boss, and she’ll stop at nothing to achieve domination with new firm Relegance Group.

Featuring the same mind-bogglingly expensive homes, impossibly glamorous realtors and ludicrous drama, Real Estate Wars is a must-watch for fans of Selling Sunset.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime.

2. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Multi-million dollar mansions in the Hollywood Hills? Check. Insanely wealthy clients? Check. A gaggle of cut-throat real estate agents? Check. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles has all the same ingredients as Selling Sunset, but the difference with this show is that rather than focusing on one brokerage, it features four different companies, which makes for even more delicious drama.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime.

3. Million Dollar Beach House

Described as ‘Selling Sunset in the Hamptons’, Million Dollar Beach House follows the NestSeekers International brokerage as they cater to clients looking for luxury properties on Long Island. Coming soon to Netflix, the show features a mostly male cast of realtors battling it out in a bid to land lucrative commissions on holiday homes that are a cut above the average.

Where to watch it: available on Netflix on August 26.

4. Amazing Interiors

If getting a glimpse of the world’s most extravagant homes is what gets your attention, you’ll love Amazing Interiors. The series takes viewers through the keyhole of properties that appear normal from the outside, but feature eye-popping decor on the inside. We’re talking indoor aquariums, elaborate artworks and even, in one case, a rollercoaster.

Where to watch it: Netflix.

5. Instant Hotel

Australian series Instant Hotel pits luxury Airbnb owners against each other in a Four In A Bed style competition, with the winner being whichever is rated best value for money by the contestants. The high-end houses are something to behold, but the real appeal of this show is, of course, all the catty comments the couples make about each other’s homes.

Where to watch it: Netflix.