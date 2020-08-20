Billie Eilish slams Trump and tells fans: vote like our lives depend on it

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 06:49 AM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Billie Eilish admonished Donald Trump and encouraged her young fans to register to vote during an appearance at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The singer, 18, is a first-time voter and encouraged others in her position to support the president’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

She said: “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess — Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about.

“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid — not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality.

“And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values.

“It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.

“Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it — because they do.

“The only way to be certain of our future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote.”

She also delivered the first public performance of her new single My Future, accompanied by her brother Finneas.

Afterwards, Mr Biden wrote on Twitter: “I’ll just say what @billieeilish said: vote like your life depends on it.”

