It’s a wrap on Bake Off’s 11th series

Filming has finished on the new series of The Great British Bake Off.

Production of the 11th series was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Channel 4 cooking programme announced the news on its Instagram page.

A message said: “Filming has wrapped on the new series of The Great British Bake Off.

“More news soon.”

Filming for the series was originally meant to take place in the spring.

It was previously announced that comedian Matt Lucas would be replacing Sandi Toksvig as the programme’s co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Matt Lucas is replacing Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lucas will also join judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Hollywood told the Radio Times in April that they could “turn around the programme pretty quickly and still have it out in late summer or early autumn” once filming resumed.

A number of television programmes have returned to filming, including Top Gear, EastEnders and Coronation Street.

The news came as the show announced author and pastry chef Ravneet Gill as a new judge on Junior Bake Off, alongside returning judges Liam Charles and Harry Hill.

Filming for the spin-off, which features bakers between the ages of 9 and 15, has just restarted.

A message on the Bake Off Instagram page said: “As Junior Bake Off resumes filming, a new judge joins Liam and Harry Hill. Say a very warm hello to the wonderful Ravneet Gill!”

Gill is the author of The Pastry Chef’s Guide and founded Countertalk, a community that helps chefs and restaurant staff find happy and healthy workplaces.