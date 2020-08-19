'Delighted, honoured and humbled': Claire Byrne to take over RTÉ's Today programme

RTÉ has announced Claire Byrne as the new presenter for RTÉ Radio 1's Today programme.

Starting from next Monday, the broadcaster who also has a tv show on RTÉ One will present the two-hour flagship progamme.

Byrne said that she is "truly delighted, honoured and humbled" to be taking on the role.

"My job will be to represent the voices of the RTÉ Radio 1 listeners, and to always ask the questions they want answered at this most critical time," she said following today's announcement.

"I won’t let them down. I can’t wait to get started with the legendary team who work on the show and to help craft with them, the informative, entertaining and important Today show we’ve all come to know, love and rely on in our daily listening lives."

Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Peter Woods, spoke of Byrne's previous radio experience including presenting the Late Debate and Saturday with Claire Byrne.

"She brings that experience, a natural curiosity, focus and real integrity to the Today programme," he said.

I've no doubt, with an excellent team in place, Today with Claire Byrne will continue to set the headlines in these, unprecedented times.

Jim Jennings, RTÉ Director of Content, hailed Byrne as an exceptionally skilled broadcaster and hugely informed journalist.

Sarah McInerney has been hosting the show since Seán O'Rourke retired on May 8.

Many had thought that McInerney, who has received praise for her hard-hitting interviews while on the show, would take on the role permanently.

She will remain with RTÉ and her next project is to be announced in the coming weeks.

Mr Woods today thanked McInerney for her "considerable input" during her time with the Today programme and said he looks forward to continuing to work with her.