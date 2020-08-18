‘I think highly of him’: Angelina Jolie praises Irish actor Barry Keoghan

Angelina Jolie has praised Irish actor Barry Keoghan saying he’s “wonderful, he’s really wonderful”.

Speaking on the Six O’Clock Show, the A-list actress talked about her experience working alongside Keoghan in the upcoming Marvel film, The Eternals.

“He’s wonderful, he’s really wonderful. We worked together on Eternals and he is so talented,” she said.

“You know, he’s very unique and that’s a fun thing to see these days. When you meet somebody and you say ‘there’s a lot of people who can do good work but when strong, unique personalities come forward and they have their own, something that you haven’t seen before’.

“It’s really exciting, it’s fun to see. I think highly of him”

When told that Barry referred to her as a “mother like figure”, she said that she is very happy to take the title and felt “honoured” in doing so.

"He's very unique, and that's a fun thing to see these days!"



Angelina Jolie chatted to us about her experience working with Irish actor @BarryKeoghan on The Eternals! 📽️🙌#SixVMTV pic.twitter.com/xxRsIHlaCR — Six O'Clock Show (@SixOClockShow) August 17, 2020

Jolie was on the show via video link to discuss her new film The One and Only Ivan on Disney+ when talk turned to Keoghan.

Marvel's The Eternals is due in cinemas in February 2021.