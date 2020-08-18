Russell Crowe gives his two cents on Berlin D2 video

Russell Crowe has given his two cents on footage that emerged from Dublin venue, Berlin D2 over the weekend - mere weeks after he promoted the Late Late Toy Show on his social media.

The videos, widely described as disturbing, showed a barman pouring drinks directly into customer's mouths from a bottle with no social distancing apparently being enforced.

Speaking to Dublin’s Q102 from his parent's farm in the Bush, Crowe said similar events were happening in Australia at the beginning of lockdown: “There was a bunch of young people right at the beginning that weren’t taking things seriously but the community kind just put its foot down.

“But obviously you’ve heard the news coming out of Melbourne, things have kicked off again down there and that’s started to bring an increase in New South Wales and South Australia.

“We’re definitely not completely on top of things.”

He went on to give a message to the attendees, along with reminding everyone to use hand sanitiser and wear a face mask: “I know it feels alien and strange”

If you’re listening and you think it’s still a good idea to go out and you’re pushing against it, and you’re saying ‘I don’t want my life to change’, you’ve got to understand it’s new for all of us and we all have to deal with it

Critics of the incident include Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and his predecessor Simon Harris, who called it "a right kick in the gut and middle finger to everyone in our country who has worked so hard and sacrificed so much, to everyone who has lost a loved one or been sick with Covid-19, to every frontline worker and to every responsible business owner who have suffered so much."

