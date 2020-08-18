Danny and Dani Dyer launch agony aunt podcast with Spotify

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 09:59 AM
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Danny and Dani Dyer are set to become agony aunts for a new podcast with Spotify.

The father-daughter duo will host Sorted With The Dyers together, an unscripted Spotify Original podcast from BBC Studios and Pod Almighty.

The 25-episode series will see EastEnders star Danny, 43, and former Love Island contestant Dani, 24, unpack dilemmas and issues posed by listeners.

Listeners will be encouraged to write in with questions and concerns regarding friends, relationships or work.

The podcast promises to deliver the pair’s “trademark combination of dry humour and direct East End charm”.

It comes after Dani announced last month that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

The couple first got together before she starred in ITV dating series Love Island in 2018, and rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the show.

They announced the news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding up a picture of a scan and Kimmence kissing her on the cheek.

Danny discovered in 2016, during filming for Who Do You Think You Are?, that he is related to Thomas Cromwell, Edward III, William the Conqueror and Henry III.

Last year he charted his regal lineage in a two-part BBC One series called Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family.

– Sorted With The Dyers launches in early October.

dyerplace: uk

