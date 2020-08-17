Pitch Perfect’s Barden Bellas reunite for charity single

Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick have reunited as Pitch Perfect’s Barden Bellas to record a charity single.

The trio were joined by Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld and other cast members for a rendition of Beyonce’s Love On Top, recorded from their respective homes.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Snow said: “These pitches are back. Whether you like it or not.

“We are here, again, making music with our mouths for two very important reasons: Beyonce and a great cause.

“There’s nothing perfect about the world we’re living in. Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help.”

The Pitch Perfect films followed Barden University’s all-girl a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, as they competed in the national and then world championships.

Money raised by the single will go to Unicef’s efforts to help children in the Lebanese capital Beirut and across the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The performance also includes an introduction from Pitch Perfect announcers John Smith, played by John Michael Higgins, and Gail Abernathy-McKadden, played by Elizabeth Banks.

“I’m afraid I have some bad news. The Barden Bellas have got back together again,” Higgins says.

“It seems like not even a quarantine can prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance.”

Banks, who appeared in and produced all three Pitch Perfect films, also shared the video, writing: “Buckle up kids, the Bellas are back… for a good cause!”