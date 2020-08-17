Pitch Perfect’s Barden Bellas reunite for charity single

Pitch Perfect’s Barden Bellas reunite for charity single

Money raised by the single will go to Unicef’s efforts to help children in the Lebanese capital Beirut and across the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monday, August 17, 2020 - 21:35 PM
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick have reunited as Pitch Perfect’s Barden Bellas to record a charity single.

The trio were joined by Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld and other cast members for a rendition of Beyonce’s Love On Top, recorded from their respective homes.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Snow said: “These pitches are back. Whether you like it or not.

“We are here, again, making music with our mouths for two very important reasons: Beyonce and a great cause.

“There’s nothing perfect about the world we’re living in. Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help.”

The Pitch Perfect films followed Barden University’s all-girl a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, as they competed in the national and then world championships.

Money raised by the single will go to Unicef’s efforts to help children in the Lebanese capital Beirut and across the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The performance also includes an introduction from Pitch Perfect announcers John Smith, played by John Michael Higgins, and Gail Abernathy-McKadden, played by Elizabeth Banks.

“I’m afraid I have some bad news. The Barden Bellas have got back together again,” Higgins says.

“It seems like not even a quarantine can prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance.”

Banks, who appeared in and produced all three Pitch Perfect films, also shared the video, writing: “Buckle up kids, the Bellas are back… for a good cause!”

More in this section

Run DMC Respect festival Two men indicted over killing of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Special Screening - London Millie Bobby Brown debuts as Sherlock’s sister in Enola Holmes teaser
37161bc7-8b87-4e47-870a-5072d3c9aebd.jpg Diageo to buy Ryan Reynolds-backed gin brand Aviation in €466m deal
pitchplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices