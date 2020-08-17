Two men indicted over killing of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay

Two men have been indicted over the 2002 killing of hip hop artist Jam Master Jay, which had been one of New York City’s most notorious unsolved killings, two law enforcement officials said.

Federal prosecutors are expected to announce the charges at a news conference.

Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop pioneers Run-DMC, behind hits such as It’s Tricky and the Aerosmith remake collaboration Walk This Way.

The 37-year-old was shot once in the head in his Queens recording studio by a masked assailant, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.