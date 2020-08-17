Sharon Stone says her sister is ‘not doing well’ as she blasts US virus response

Sharon Stone says her sister is ‘not doing well’ as she blasts US virus response
The 92nd Academy Awards – Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party – Los Angeles
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 11:06 AM
Tom Horton, PA

Sharon Stone has said that her sister is “not doing well” after her coronavirus diagnosis as she criticised the response to the pandemic in the US.

The actress, 62, said she had already lost her grandmother and godmother to the virus.

She added that her sister Kelly, who has lupus, is now “fighting for her life” in the same hospital ward where her husband is also getting treatment for Covid-19.

In a video posted on Instagram, she discussed “the stress, the strain, the exhaustion happening in that hospital” in Montana.

She criticised a lack of testing in the state and said she has not been able to get through to the state’s health department despite ringing “continuously”.

She said the people “in the middle of our country” are at “great risk” of dying from coronavirus.

“The only thing that is going to change this is if you vote,” she said.

She urged people to vote for Democrat candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential pick Kamala Harris.

Stone added that “with women in power we will fight for our families, we will fight for people to live and we will fight for people to get tested”.

She previously revealed on Sunday that her sister was in hospital with the virus as she urged people to wear face masks.

More in this section

a32b00b6-535f-4854-8490-1ef4be76c643.png Jason Oppenheim: I thought Selling Sunset would be about nuances of real estate
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - California Ireland Baldwin celebrates six years free of eating disorders
Taylor Swift chart success Taylor Swift accuses Donald Trump of ‘blatant’ cheating and risking lives
stoneplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices