Ireland Baldwin celebrates six years free of eating disorders

Ireland Baldwin has celebrated six years free from eating disorders as she told others suffering: “You can do it.”

The model, 24, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, has spoken openly in the past about her body issues and struggles with anorexia.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote: “Got a call from my old program yesterday… 6 years.”

In the clip she says: “Today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all my other food compulsions and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years and today marks six years so you can do it.”

Her cousin Hailey Bieber commented: “YES! Love you!”

Baldwin first spoke about her eating disorders in 2018 when she wrote on Instagram: “I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!

“Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”